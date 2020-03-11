Craigneuk shocked to its core over death of schoolboy

Family, friends and the wider community are battling to come to terms with the fact that a 15-year-old boy has died in suspicious circumstances in Craigneuk.

Police have stepped up their presence in Charles Street – where teenager Sean Ford was targeted within a property – before passing away in hospital.

Detectives will extend their investigation to the adjacent Flaxmill Avenue and Glencairn Avenue – where resident have been asked to come forward if they witnessed any potentially suspicious conduct.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Sommerville, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, confirmed: “Officers were called to an address in the Charles Street area of Craigneuk around 5.05am on Saturday, March 7, following a report from the Scottish Ambulance Service that a 15-year-old boy had been seriously injured.

“He was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital, where he died a short time later.

“His death is currently being treated as suspicious and officers are providing support to his family at this very difficult time.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and enquiries are ongoing, however still at an early stage. Officers will remain in the area over the coming days as part of the ongoing investigation and to provide public reassurance.”

Sean’s family issued a statement to officers about their loss which stated: “Sean was such an outgoing and intelligent young boy. He was always making sure others were okay. He was truly one in a million and we will never forget his big beautiful smile. He will be forever young.

“We are overwhelmed with the amount of support from his friends and would like to thank every last one of them. He was so cruelly and cowardly taken away from us and we will get justice for Sean.

“We are so heartbroken and just ask to be left to grieve.”

Meanwhile pupils and teacher at Sean’s school, St Aidan’s High were themselves dealing with the shocking bereavement on what would otherwise have been a normal Monday morning.

Instead a special assembly was arranged for Sean’s year group – and counselling was made available.

Head teacher Claire Connelly said: “Sean was a much loved member of our community.

“He had very positive relationships with staff and pupils and an infectious smile. We will miss him terribly.”