Cleland sex attack enquiries continue

Detectives are continuing enquiries following a sexual assault in Cleland on Sunday, January 7.

Between 3.30-4pm, a 16-year-old girl was walking along a farm track off Wishaw Low Road when she was approached by a man who pushed her and subjected her to a sexual assault.

The victim managed to fend the suspect off and made her way home.

He is described as white, aged 20-30 years with a slim build. He was wearing a hooded top and light grey coloured tracksuit trousers.

Officers have been carrying out significant enquiries and have been reviewing CCTV images from surrounding areas in an effort to gain more information on the suspect.

Detective Constable Lindsay Kane said: “Despite this being a fairly remote area, it is used a lot by local residents and dog walkers so it’s possible someone may have seen something and have information which could assist our investigation. I would appeal to anyone who uses this route to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact the police via 101 or Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111 in confidence.