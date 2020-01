CCTV images of a fight breaking out in the street have paved the way to an arrest.

The incident took place on Friday, January 24 around 10.20pm when a five strong group was seen to be involved in an altercation near Brandon Court in Merry Street.

A 57-year-old male who had just left Wetherspoons was allegedly punched and suffered minor injuries.

A 42-year old man was arrested at the scene for assault.