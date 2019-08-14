Cat was dumped in Motherwell street

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a young black and white cat was discovered inside a plastic cat carrier in Watling Street Motherwell on Saturday August 6.

Scottish SPCA Lanarkshire Rescue and Rehoming Centre manager Peter Fleming said, “This little cat is lucky she was discovered by a vigilant member of the public.

“We are unsure how long she had been left for and we are keen to find the person responsible for abandoning her in this deliberate way.

“We think she is around one to two years old and thankfully doesn’t appear to have any signs of injury. She is currently being cared for by the staff at our centre in Lanarkshire.

“If anyone in the area recognises her or has any information on who may have abandoned her, we would urge you to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.