Cat’s ordeal at hands of pellet gun fiend in Newarthill

A cat appears to have been shot in the neck with a pellet gun in Newarthill last Thursday (January 2).

The owner of the cat, who lives in Broom Place, spotted a blood stain on the animal and after investigating found a pellet lodged in its neck.

The cat was taken to a vet who gave it the all clear - however police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact 101.