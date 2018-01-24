Car crashes into side of house

Police are seeking witnesses after a car crashed into the side of a house in Bellshill in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

At around 2.20am the police received a report that a white car had come into contact with a property in Thorndean Avenue.

Pictures taken by a local resident show the car appears to have smashed through a fence and driven up the sloped garden before colliding with the house below the living room window.

He said: “Neighbours were all baffled this morning when we saw what had happened, but didn’t know if it was as the result of a police chase or simply driving too fast. I just hope the householders are okay.”

The police confirmed there were no injuries to the householders and are hunting two men they believe were in the car at the time of the incident.

There is limited descriptions of them at this time, with one being said to be wearing a hoodie and the other being approximately six feet tall.

Chief Inspector Mark Leonard said: “Thankfully it appears no one was hurt, but will have been a terrible experience for the householders.

“We are now seeking two men in connection with a number of road traffic offences and would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to come forward.”

Officers from North Lanarkshire’s Council building control have been out to investigate the damage, the car has now been removed and the area below the window boarded up.

Contact the police via 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111 in confidence.