Cannabis farmer gave the game away to cops

A Mossend cannabis farmer gave the game away when he contacted the police to report he’d been assaulted.

Officers who went to interview Walter Cameron found dozens of illicit plants worth around £35,000 at a flat in the town.

At Hamilton Sheriff Court he admitted producing the drug at a flat in Clydesdale Road on June 19 this year.

The court heard cops would have been none the wiser had the accused not gone to them with an allegation that he’d been attacked.

They counted 59 cannabis plants in the property.

Cameron (25) of Whitelaw Crescent, admitted it hadn’t been the brightest idea and his agent, Jim O’Dowd, said his client has mental health problems “which he is addressing”.

The solicitor also asked for some credit to be given as Cameron had “accepted full responsibility” and pleaded guilty at an early stage.

Sheriff Thomas Millar referred to background reports which suggested Cameron hadn’t been alone in the enterprise although no one else had appeared in the dock.

The sheriff told him: “This was a substantial quantity of drugs so it’s a very serious matter. It’s clear from the reports that while you might not have been the main mover you were instrumental in this. I hope you have learned your lesson and I’m prepared to make a community payback order as an alternative to custody.”

Cameron will be supervised for two years, must attend alcohol and drug counselling, carry out 250 hours of unpaid community work within 12 months and will be electronically tagged for six months.