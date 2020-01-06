Cannabis drivers arrested in Viewpark and Holytown

Police have made two arrests in relation to the use of drugs by motorists who were allegedly driving under the influence of an illegal susbstance.

The first arrest took place on Boxing Day at 10.10am when officers stopped a vehicle travelling on Old Edinburgh Road in Viewpark, next to the Laughing Buddha Restaurant .

The 26-year old driving the vehicle was arrested, after being allegedly found to be under the influence of the drug.

Officers made a second arrest the following day - Friday, December 27 in Holytown.

Again, police stopped a vehicle - which was travelling along Bo’ness Road . The incident is alleged to have happened at 9.10am.

The 40-year-old driver was then arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of cannabis.

Officers use a mouth swab test to detect this type of crime as part of new legislation which came into play in October 2019.