Brute attacked pet in Bellshill street

A yob swung a dog by the ears before dropping the animal to the ground and kicking it repeatedly.

Allan King’s thuggish behaviour in Bellshill town centre left an onlooker physically sick, Hamilton Sheriff Court heard this week.

He told police he lashed out because the dog wasn’t walking properly.

King, 34, of St Andrew’s Court, Bellshill, admitted causing the mongrel unnecessary suffering in Main Sreet on June 11 this year.

He also admitted threatening or abusive behaviour.

Sheriff Vincent Smith ordered King to carry out 210 hours of unpaid community work and banned him from keeping any animals for a year.

Morag McLintock, prosecuting, said a female motorist noticed King swinging the dog by the ears then knee it in the back before dropping it.

The witness asked him to leave the dog alone, but he simply swore at her.

Ms McLintock told the court: “The woman alerted police officers who were on patrol in the area.

“They observed the accused walking towards them with the dog on a leash.

“They saw him kick the animal three times with considerable force.

“The dog was cowering and trembling. King saw the police pursuing him, let go of the dog and ran off.”

Ms McLintock said King was traced and told officers: “I’m sorry I kicked it, but the dog was not walking.”

The dog ran off after King let it go, but was found and handed in to Bellshill police station by a member of the public.

The prosecutor added: “It was taken to a vet and found, thankfully, to have no injuries caused by the accused’s actions.

“The civilian witness who saw what happened said she had never seen anything like it and the actions of the accused had made her physically sick.”

Defence agent Jack Grant said the dog belonged to King’s partner and he had been looking after it.

He could only apologise for his actions as frustration had got the better of him when it wouldn’t walk.