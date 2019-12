A Bellshill shop has fallen prey to a break-in.

Police have confirmed that McColls in Calder Road was burgled around 12.35am on Sunday (December 15)

A quantity of cigarettes and alcohol was taken in the raid. Anyone with any information is as to call 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 0955 of the date above.

They are also looking for dashcam footage of this incident.