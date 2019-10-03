Bothwell restaurant is set on fire

editorial image

San Vincenzo in Bothwell’s Main Street has fallen prey to an act of wilful fire raising and vandalism.

The incident was reported around 1.00am this morning (Thursday 3 October)

A vehicle caused damage to the rear of the San Vincenzo restaurant and a fire had to be extinguished.

Nobody was injured but the restaurant was extensively damaged.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted to a fire within premises on Main Street, Bothwell, at 12.47am on Thursday, October 3.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and a height appliance to extinguish the fire. Crews left after making the area safe.”

The incident is now subject to a police investigation and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Martin McKendrick said: “Our inquiries are ongoing. We would urge anyone who has any information about this incident to please contact Lanarkshire CID through 101 quoting incident number 0112 of 3 October 2019. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 anonymously.”