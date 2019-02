A Bothwell man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Gary More in Chapelhall last year.

The 32-year-old was killed outside his own front door in Gartness Drive on September 6.

Neil Anderson (43) appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court charged with murder and making criminal threats. He made no plea and was held in custody.

David Anderson (35) from Hamilton was also charged with making criminal threats. He made no plea and was granted bail.