Bomb experts called to Motherwell Tower block

A bomb squad has been called to a polling station within a tower block following the discovery of a “suspect package” - which sparked an evacuation procedure.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Glen Tower in Motherwell at 1am this morning (Thursday)

A North Lanarkshire Council spokeswoman stated that an explosive ordnance disposal team were called to the site and have made the area safe.

Officers remain in attendance and the polling station has been moved in the meantime.

The council has advised all those registered to vote at Glen Tower to make their way to Knowetop Primary School in Knowetop Avenue instead.

The police have now shed more light on the full scale incident which saw the area encircled by emergency vehicles.

Chief Inspector Mark Leonard said: “Officers responded to reports of a suspicious device on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats, Motherwell around 1am on Thursday, 12 December, 2019.

“A cordon was placed around the building and residents within the cordon were evacuated for safety reasons. Police liaised with Explosive Ordnance Device staff to examine the item and a controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution.

“It was to found to be a non-viable device.

“The evacuation of residents within the cordon has now ended and police are working with North Lanarkshire Council to return people to their homes.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to talk to anyone that may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area around 12 and 1am this morning.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0127 of Thursday, 12 December, 2019.