Bogus caller has been at large in Motherwell

A well -dressed fraudster took cash for roofing work which he never carried out - and police are warning others to be on their guard.

The doorstep rat was seen in Merryton Road, Muirhouse in the afternoon last Wednesday (February 12) and he managed to persuade at least one householder to hand him over a two-figure sum.

Police were contacted by the victim after the man took the money and failed to return as he had promised.

Now officers have issued a description of the thief

He is white, around five foot nine in height, of stocky build and was wearing a smart navy jacket

Police are especially concerned as they realise that the person who called them may not be the only victim of this man.

They also have fears that he will continue with his crimes - as this is an easy way to pick up ill-gotten gains, often from elderly or vulnerable people within a neighbourhood - who are too embarrased to report this.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said “This is an apparently simple, but effective and common type of fraud. We urge people to fully check all tradespeople before undertaking work.

“Reputable tradespeople are generally far too busy to go touting for business. Always use references, and never give the go ahead for work on the say-so of a cold caller.

Anyone who has encountered this man is asked to get in touch with police.

They can be contacted on 101 - quoting incident number 1226.