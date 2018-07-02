Blade attack in Holytown

A teenager needed hospital treatment after being attacked with what is thought to be a machette in Holytown on Sunday.

Around 10.45am an 18-year-old man was walking with a male friend (aged 17) through the lane between Sunnyside Avenue and Main Street when a man driving a black VW Golf got out of the car, ran up the lane and attacked him with the large bladed weapon.

The suspect, who ran back to the car which was parked at the end of the lane on Sunnyside Aveenue, is described as male, white, 5’11” tall, of medium/stocky build, with wiry dark ginger or dark brown hair.

He was wearing a light coloured hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital where he was treated for upper body injuries and has since been released.

Detective Constable Lindsey McIntyre, Wishaw CID, said: “Whilst a motive for this attack has still to be established, one line of enquiry is that the injured man was the intended target of the attack, however, even if that is the case, this was a brazen attack in the middle of a Sunday morning.

“The lane is well used and surrounded by houses, so I would appeal to anyone who saw the attack, the car or who has any information that will assist our enquiries to contact Wishaw CID via 101 or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.