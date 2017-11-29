Bellshill teen in court for attempted murder

A 16-year-old boy from Bellshill faces trial for attempted murder after an alleged stabbing.

Steven Elliot (22) and the teen, appeared in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow last week. It’s alleged they attacked John Higgins in Jarvie Avenue, Plains, on December 4 last year.

Elliot, care of an address in Carfin, and the youth are said to have punched and kicked Mr Higgins on the head and body, causing him to fall to the ground. The charge states the victim was then struck repeatedly on the head and body with a knife or similar weapon. The pair denied assaulting Mr Higgins to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and the danger of his life and attempting to murder him.

They also denied stabbing Erin Rodger and permanent disifgurement and punching, kicking and stabbing Patrick McCluskey. The trial is due to start on February 12.