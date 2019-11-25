Bellshill stabbing in car park

Police are continuing enquiries following a serious assault in Bellshill on Friday (November 22)

A 37-year-old man was assaulted within a car park in John Street, Bellshill near to Morrisons supermarket petrol station around 10pm.

He was taken by ambulance to Monklands Hospital where he required treatment for stab wounds. Detective Constable Peter King at Wishaw CID said: “This incident has resulted in a man sustaining serious injuries and it is vital that we trace the persons responsible.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have seen the two suspects running off afterwards.

“In particular I’d like to speak to a man who was seen sitting on a wall at the bus stop across from the New Alhambra Bar on Motherwell Road, Bellshill at the time the attack took place.”

Anyone with information should contact Wishaw CID via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 4324 of 22 November, 2019. Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.