Bellshill shop gets robbed

Detectives are continuing enquiries following a robbery in Bellshill on Sunday.

Around 11.20am, a man entered Bankhead Stores in Bankhead Avenue threatened a female member of staff while demanding money.

The woman managed to fend him off, suffering a minor injury to her hand in the incident. She did not require medical treatment.

She then followed the suspect, who it is believed left with a small quantity of cash, out the store and saw him get into a black Vauxhall Astra and drive off.

Enquiries have revealed two cars passed by during this time and the police are appealing to the motorists to contact them as they may have information.

The suspect is described as white, around 6ft tall, of medium build, and with dark facial hair. He was wearing a red jacket, jeans, dark coloured boots and a grey hat with a white trim and logo on the front.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are checking CCTV images from the surrounding areas.

Detective Sergeant Jim Williamson said: “This local store services local people and it’s imperative we trace the man responsible for the incident.

“If you did notice anything which seemed a little odd or if you have any knowledge of the suspect then please do contact us.”

Anyone with information can call Wishaw CID via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.