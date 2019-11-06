Bellshill newsagent robbed after staff member threatened

Police in Lanarkshire are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Bellshill.

The incident took place at the McColl’s store on Calder Road, Bellshill around 3.30pm on Sunday 3 November, 2019.

A member of staff refused to hand over cash after they were threatened by a man with a knife and screwdriver inside the shop.

The man then left with two crates of beer and headed off in the direction of Rosevale Crescent.

The suspect is described as male, of heavy build, wearing a dark hooded bubble style jacket with his hood up, denim jeans and brown boots.

Detective constable Gerry Hattie, of Wishaw CID, said: “The victim was uninjured as a result of this incident but has been left shaken.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the robbery or may have seen a man matching this description.

Anyone who has any information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2572 of 3 November 2019.”