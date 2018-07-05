Bellshill man avoids prison for a second time

A Bellshill man has avoided prison after being caught with indecent images of children for a second time.

Giancarlo Buonaccorsi (34), of Hamilton Road, had 4044 photos and 217 videos depicting child porn when police raided his home in June last year.

At Hamilton Sheriff Court prosecutor Michael Macintosh said he asked officers who forced entry to the property ‘Are you here for the same thing as the last time?’.

Defence agent Tom Watters said Buonaccorsi was given a community payback order at the same court last year for a similar offence and it is being reviewed regularly by another sheriff.

Sheriff Marie Smart said that appeared to be working well and imposed a fresh order which involves Buonaccorsi being supervised for a year.

He will be on the sex offenders register for the same period.