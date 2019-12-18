Bellshill man armed with knife is jailed

An “institutionalised” serial offender shouted “I need help” as he was led away to start a two-year sentence.

Jamie Rankine, 30, admitted unlawful possession of a lockback knife in Rockburn Crescent, Bellshill, on September 2.

He also admitted resisting arrest and refusing to let go of the weapon.

It happened only three weeks after he was freed early from a 21-month sentence for assault and robbery.

Lawyer Alan Murray told Hamilton Sheriff Court: “He is well nigh institutionalised in the system.

“He suffers from depression, anxiety and paranoia, for which he received medication in prison.

“But when released there was no medication due to the fact he did not have a registered GP.

“There was a delay and he effectively self-medicated on valium.”

Neil Thomson, prosecuting, said cops responded to an anonymous call at 3.45pm.

They saw Rankine holding a knife and he refused to drop it. He was taken to the ground before the weapon was removed.

Murray said it was Rankine’s mum who had called the police because she was afraid he was going to harm himself.

The solicitor said his client wasn’t assessed as being a serious risk to the public and suggested a drug treatment and testing order be considered rather than more jail time.

He added: “For someone who is institutionalised, custody is easy. It’s what happens outside that is the difficult part.”

But Sheriff Ray Small told Rankine: “This is far too serious to try a DTTO at this stage.

“You breached your last three community-based sentences.”

As he was led away, Rankine told the sheriff: “I’ve never had any help. I need help.”