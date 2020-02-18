Arrests made after disturbance in Bellshill and Motherwell

Officers have confirmed that arrests have been made in connection to what has been described as a ‘‘disorder incident” in Bellshill last week.

Officers said they received a report of a disturbance in North Road on Friday (February 14) and proceeded to receive further reports of disorder within the area at a later stage.

A spokesperson said: “A youth was arrested and a 19-year-old man was arrested and detained to appear at court in relation to 12 alleged offences.”

Meanwhile, police were called to a separate disturbance at Motherwell’s Brandon Parade in the early hours of Sunday (February 16).

An 18-year-old male and a 20-year old male were subsequently arrested by police officers.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal