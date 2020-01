A Motherwell street was the scene of a car crash involving three vehicles on Sunday (Janaury 19)

The emergency services rushed to The Loaning around 7.30pm after a smash which caused “extensive damage” to all three cars.

A 51-year-old male and 21-year-old male required treatment for their injuries as a result.

Police have now confirmed that a 20-year-old male will be reported to the fiscal for road traffic offences.