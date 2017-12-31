Armed robber loots cash from charity tins at bowling club

A sick thug armed with what appeared to be a gun terrified staff at Law Bowling Club before fleeing with five charity tins and a small sum in cash.

The robber struck on Saturday, December 30, between 12.30pm and 1pm, threatening a man and woman at the club and demanding money.

Nobody was injured, but the victims have been left deeply traumatised by their ordeal.

The suspect is described as around 5 ft. 8 inches – 6 ft. tall, with a thin to medium build.

He was wearing dark grey jogging trousers, a black or grey Adidas hooded top and white trainers, and was also carrying a JD Sports plastic bag and a cream canvas bag.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are checking on surrounding CCTV footage for any additional information.

Detective Sergeant Diane Barr at Wishaw CID, said: “Whoever carried out this crime clearly has no regard for anyone but themselves.

“To steal charity tins is pretty despicable behaviour and I am appealing to members of the local community to consider if they noticed anything suspicious around the time of the incident.

“It may not have seemed significant at the time but in light of the robbery, the information could be relevant to our enquiries.”

She added: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously near the bowling club?

“I would also urge people to get in touch if they come across any of the stolen charity tins which may have been discarded by now.

“If you have any information, please do contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wishaw CID via 101, quoting incident number 1467 of Saturday December 30 2017.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.