Appeal for information after man killed on M74 slip road

A 35-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle on a motorway slip road in Hamilton.

Around 3.40pm on Tuesday, Peter McGuire was crossing the slip road at Junction 6 of the M74 when he was struck by a Mitsubishi Shogun Sport.

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Craig Beaver, Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said: “An investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and we are appealing for anyone who may have information, or dash-cam footage, to come forward.”

Contact the police via 101.