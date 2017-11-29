Allegations land five in court

A stabbing victim has told how one of his alleged attackers phoned him later and threatened to burn down his Bellshill home if he gave evidence in court.

David Meekison, 46, said his wife took the threat seriously but he wasn’t worried as the house was protected by CCTV cameras and an alarm system.

He was giving evidence at the trial of Adam Martin who denies attempting to pervert the course of justice by threatening Mr Meekison on August 4 this year.

Martin, 26, Graham Martin, 27 and Dylan Hay, 23, all presently in custody, along with Jamie Hyslop, 21, of Sunnyside Avenue, Holytown, are accused of punching, kicking and stabbing Mr Meekison to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement in Thorndean Avenue, Bellshill, on July 7.

Hyslop, Hay and Mairi Kennedy, 31, also of Sunnyside Avenue, are charged with conspiring to arrange a false alibi for Hyslop and Hay, and trying to get rid of incriminating evidence.

Mr Meekison told Hamilton Sheriff Court he needed stitches in stab wounds and that the four men charged were all involved in his attack.

The trial before Sheriff Shiona Waldron continues.