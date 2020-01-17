Act of wilful fireraising in Carfin

Detectives are appealing for information after a deliberate fire at a property on Motherwell Road in Carfin.

The incident happened around 8.15pm on Wednesday (January 15)

The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Nobody was injured although some damage was caused to the property.

The fire is now being treated as wilful and is being investigated by Motherwell CID.

Detective Constable Graeme Stoddart said: “Deliberately starting fires is a reckless act and it is fortunate that this fire was contained with nobody being injured.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the area to let us know.

Anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV is asked to review their footage and pass on anything which could be of note.

“If you have information, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 3126 of 15 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”