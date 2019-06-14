Council launches safety review for scene of Motherwell tragedy

North Lanarkshire Council has launched a safety review of The Loaning following the death of Motherwell schoolgirl Abbie McLaren in February.

Nearly 14,000 people signed a petition and over 1000 took part in a torchlight procession calling for traffic calming on the street after the 12-year-old was knocked down and killed.

The council and its consultancy partner AECOM has now committed to working with the local community to identify road safety measures which will help facilitate safe routes for pedestrian, cycle and vehicle movements on The Loaning and surrounding streets (within the area surrounded by the railway line, Hamilton Road and Strathclyde Park)

As part of this work, it is looking for feedback to identify existing problems and the potential solutions that residents would like to see.

There will be an the opportunity to visit the study team at the Pat Cullinan Community Centre, on Monday, June 24, from 2-7pm.

This will involve a short presentation on the hour (the last session beginning at 7pm) followed by round table discussions in groups of 10/15.

Please arrive at least five minutes before the presentation you are attending to ensure you have enough time to get seated.

Alternatively go to www.placestandard.scot/start/the-loaning to assist the project team in developing a greater understanding of the local area and www.placecheck.info/maps/theloaning to highlight existing problems and improvements that should be made.

The deadline for responses on both of these is Friday, July 19.

A council spokesperson said: “Due to the high level of interest in this study, we are expecting the consultation event to be busy.

“If you attend the event and are unable to speak to a member of the study team, you will still be able to complete paper versions of the Place Standard tool and comments maps.

“Please also be assured that comments received on-line and in person will be considered equally by the study team when reviewing feedback on problems and opportunities.

“This will be used to help develop potential solutions which will be presented for consultation later in the year.”

For more information email roadsafetynlc@aecom.com.