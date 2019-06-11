Council buying former Uddingston gasworks site to build new homes

South Lanarkshire Council is set to buy almost 5000m2 of land in Uddingston for council houses.

Up to 21 council houses will be built on the site of the former gasworks at Moray View and Drumgray Avenue.

Head of property services Frank McCafferty told the council’s housing and technical resources committee that building council houses on the site complies with the local development plan.

He said: “If this doesn’t go ahead, there would be implications for the social housing build programme.

“The committee is asked to approve the recommendation that the site be acquired from BDW Trading to accommodate the proposed development of the council’s new build housing stock.”

BDW Trading developed the surrounding area after buying the site from Birch Estates. During the planning application in 2008, it was agreed to reserve the land in question for social housing with an option for the council to buy and develop it.

Following negotiations with the current landowner, the site is set to cost the council £408,400.

Bothwell and Uddingston councillor Maureen Devlin welcomed the move, adding: “We have secured 21 affordable houses for Bothwell and Uddingston.”

Initial plans for the site would see five blocks of four flats constructed on the site.

Stephen Bark - Local Democracy Reporting Service