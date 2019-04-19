Chemical spill in Bellshill

Earlier this morning Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue attended at Crossgates, Bellshill, in response to a report of a chemical spillage.

This incident has now been contained and as a result there is no longer a risk to any members of the public.

Members of the public who reside in the immediate vicinity have been advised to keep their windows closed for the remainder of the day as a precaution.

The roads surrounding this area have now been reopended.

If members of the public have any further concerns they can contact Bellshill Police Office via 101.