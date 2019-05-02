CCTV camera is finally installed at Baron’s Haugh

A new CCTV camera has finally been installed at one of the entrances to Baron’s Haugh Nature Reserve following persistent anti-social behaviour and vandalism.

Initially scheduled to be put in place by September, the CCTV was installed towards the end of last month.

Motherwell councillors Meghan Gallacher and Nathan Wilson have been persistent in pursuing the introduction of cameras at Baron’s Haugh as a means to assist with tackling the ongoing anti-social behaviour problems.

The camera is located at Chestnut Grove where a lane offers easy access to Baron’s Haugh and where residents have reported a number of serious disturbances including cars being vandalised.

The two councillors are also pushing for a camera to be introduced at Manse Road, where the main access point is located, as soon as possible.

Councillor Gallacher said: “A very significant number of constituents have contacted me directly to relay unacceptable acts of vandalism caused by youths entering Baron’s Haugh through an access lane at Chestnut Grove.

“It was very important to have CCTV introduced at this location and it is intended to serve as a deterrent towards anti-social behaviour at the woodlands whilst also capturing on camera those causing the disturbances.

“There is no excuse for anti-social behaviour at a greenspace as magnificent as Baron’s Haugh or at the surrounding housing and I am pleased that the first camera has now been put in place.

Councillor Wilson added: “It is a welcome relief the first instalment of CCTV has now been delivered at one of the entrances to Baron’s Haugh.

“We share the frustration of residents who have experienced persistent problems with anti-social behaviour at the nature reserve and we hope the cameras can have a positive impact in alleviating some of the difficulties.

“The anti-social behaviour tends to worsen from Easter right through to the end of August meaning it is vital that the CCTV planned for Manse Road follows quickly.”