X Factor star to help open new Bellshill store

Specsavers will open its first ever store in Bellshill this weekend, creating 10 new jobs and marking a £370,000 investment in the area.

And to make sure there’s a real party atmosphere on launch day, the team has enlisted a Bellshill singing star to help with the celebrations.

Former X Factor contestant Ryan Lawrie is limbering up for an exclusive Lanarkshire performance at the Main Street store today (Saturday, March 31).

Kirsteen Newman, store director, said: “We’re really excited to welcome Ryan to the store to mark this special occasion. He’s from Bellshill, so it’s fitting that he’s going to be there to help us celebrate.

“We’re committed to providing the residents of Bellshill with the best optical and hearing services available and hope that this launch day will help raise awareness of everything we offer. We’re looking forward to becoming a big part of the community and building our relationships with customers.”

A team of staff has been assembled which includes three optometry students alongside 17-year-old Courtney Dunlop, who joins the store through North Lanarkshire Council’s Routes to Work scheme.

The state-of-the-art store has two test rooms and and is also only the seventh in Scotland to be equipped with an Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine, usually found in hospital eye departments, which is used to screen and manage conditions including age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.