Volvo planning to build on 84 years of history

Terex Trucks’ range of rigid haulers is to be phased out as parent firm Volvo CE is set to enter the market with a complete Volvo-branded range.

Using the expertise of its rebranded Volvo Motherwell production facility in Newhouse, the range consists of four machines, starting at the 45-ton R45D and extending up to the flagship 100-ton R100E.

These will be based on the existing Terex Trucks TR-Series with improvements including greater visibility and safety systems.

As a result of the launch of the Volvo-branded rigid haulers, production of Terex Trucks rigid haulers will, over time, cease.

Thomas Bitter, senior vice-president of the Marketing and Product Portfolio function at Volvo CE, said: “Our purchase of Terex Trucks in 2014 was a strategic decision that allowed Volvo to offer customers a rigid hauler option.

“Since then, we’ve been working to design a completely new rigid hauler that builds on Terex Trucks’ 84-year heritage, while also incorporating Volvo CE’s industry-leading technology and core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

“Today we move to the next stage, and the new Volvo machines, especially the E-Series R100E, are the outcome of this work. We’re confident that they will impress customers working in the mining and quarrying segments.”

Terex Trucks-branded articulated haulers will continue to be designed, built and developed at Newhouse and distributed using the pre-existing Terex Trucks independent dealer network.