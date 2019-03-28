Uddingston hairdresser to help shape the future of young people in the Philippines

An Uddingston hairdresser has been chosen to travel to the Philippines to help give young people who have experienced trauma and poverty the skills to build a new, safe life for themselves.

Diana Carson, who works at Rainbow Room International, been chosen by Schwarzkopf Professional to join its 2019 charity initiative, Shaping Futures.

Diana and seven other UK hairdressers, will travel to the Philippines next month and will spend a total of six weeks teaching young people the essentials of hairdressing; from cutting and colouring through to styling.

Shaping Futures has been running since 2009, and this year marks its 10th anniversary. In that time UK volunteers have helped over 300 young people learn the skills of hairdressing.

This is the second time the UK team has visited the Philippines, following many successful years partnering with SOS Children’s Villages in India.

Diana Carson, a consultant designer, said: “I absolutely love cutting hair and I wanted to make a difference to people’s lives, and this opportunity means I can do just that.

“I know the young people we are going to teach have all experienced extreme hardships before reaching the SOS Children’s Village, and this opportunity will mean a great deal to them.

“I can’t wait to get there, meet them and start teaching. This will be a life changing experience for all of us.”

Diana picked up two individual awards at this year’s Rainbow Room International Congress as the Uddingston salon enjoyed a trophy laden night at Airth Castle Hotel and Spa.

She won the awards for Creative Men’s Image and Creative Collection, and also took the stage to show off her skills as part of the Art Team.

In a day of inspirational presentations and challenges Uddingston co-owner Suzie McGill gave a demonstration in her role as an international artistic director.

She spoke about taking catwalk trends and bringing them into the salon and how colour is so important in order to complete a look and how it can be bespoke to each client and can’t be copied.

Suzie would later be joined by her whole team as Uddingston was named Reception Team of the Year, Creative Team Collection, and took home the Congress’s top prize of Salon Team of the Year.

Freya Esson also became Assistant of the Year Level 3.