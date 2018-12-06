Uddingston hairdresser takes her place in hall of fame

Uddingston hairdresser Suzie McGill has been bestowed a place in the British Hairdressing Awards Hall of Fame.

Each November the awards recognise the very best of the hairdressing industry in one of the most prestigious nights in the calendar.

Those who win the same category on three separate occasions are rewarded with a place in the hall of fame, and can no longer enter that category having reached the pinnacle of that field.

Last month Suzie from Rainbow Room International (RRI) in Main Street was named Scottish Hairdresser of the Year for the third time.

She joins an impressive line-up of Scottish talent in the hall of fame, including: Philip Bell, Tracey Devine, Charlie Taylor and Kay McIntyre.

Suzie is now International Artistic Director of the RRI salon group and owner of the Uddingston salon, as well as an UK ambassador for Schwarzkopf Professional.

She said: “To now been in the British Hairdressing Awards Hall of Fame with some of the top names in the industry is just surreal and such an honour, I can’t believe it.”