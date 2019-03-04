Uddingston clinic receives Parliamentary stamp of approval

Uddingston Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Clinic has been named in 2019 The Parliamentary Review as a Best Practice Representative in the Health and Social Work category.

With the Foreword by the Rt Hon Theresa May MP sent to over 500,000 leading individuals and organisations, the Review is an indispensable guide to industry best practice.

It demonstrates how sector leaders in different policy areas have responded to the many challenges they face, with the ultimate aim to raise standards.

Gillian Flanagan, who co-founded the clinic in 2013 with her partner Ricky, said: “It is an absolute honour to be included in the Review along with other specialist representatives.

“What we do is really rewarding by giving clients a truly unique and individual service – following them through their entire journey to full recovery.

“The patients are our priority so we continue to invest and develop our professional staff in order to offer the best service possible.

“Being included in this prestigious review is testament to the hard work of our team, but also

to the loyalty of our clients who we will always serve with passion and dedication.”

Last year the clinic was rated as one of the top three physiotherapists in Glasgow by independent online reviewers at ‘Three Best Rated’, who also named them Business of 2018.