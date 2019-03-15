Travelodge opens latest Glasgow site and plans five more for city

Travelodge has confirmed it is actively searching for a further 21 hotel sites across Scotland, as the budget chain launched its 45th hotel north of the Border today.

The £5 million Glasgow Govan Travelodge, next to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, is the company’s seventh venue in the city and has created 15 jobs. The chain said its Scottish expansion plans represent a £125m investment and will potentially create 380 jobs. Five of its future hotels are earmarked for Glasgow, representing a £40m investment for third-party investors into the city, and it is seeking sites in the likes of the city centre, east M8, SEC, Silverburn, and the West End

Other locations where Travelodge is actively seeking locations include Aviemore, Galashiels, Pitlochry, East Kilbride, Dalkeith, Greenock, Hamilton/Motherwell, Loch Lomond, Oban and St Andrews, where Travelodge will built its first hotel.

It is also looking for a second site in Falkirk.

Shelby McKinnon, hotel manager at Glasgow Govan Travelodge, said: “Glasgow is growing from strength to strength and I am delighted to be managing the closet hotel to Glasgow Queen Elizabeth University hospital, which is the UK’s and Europe’s biggest hospital campus. The hotel has got off to a flying start and we have had customers staying with us from all corners of the world.”