Trades Council holding public meeting on public service cuts

The Scottish Trades Union Congress is calling on it’s affiliated Trades Councils to organise meetings to highlight the damage cuts have done to communities.

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Trades Council is holding a public meeting on Wednesday, November 14, in the Muirfield Community Centre at 7pm.

Speakers representing UNISON, EIS and PCS will be present, however all trades unionists and members of the public are welcome to attend.

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth Trades Council secretary John Miller said: “Damage to the public services by nearly a decade of austerity needs to be challenged and resources found to repair them.

“The STUC calls for investment into council services, adequate pay increases for all workers and a tax system that seriously challenges the rich individuals and large corporations which avoid and evade paying taxes.”