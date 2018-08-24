Tim Hortons gets planning permission for Motherwell drive-thru

A controversial plan to open a branch of Tim Hortons in Motherwell has been approved despite numerous objections from residents.

In June, North Lanarkshire councillors delayed making a decision to grant planning permission for the drive-through bakery at 494 Windmillhill Street.

This came after Tim Hortons requested the opportunity to submit revised plans after discovering planning officials had recommended permission be refused on the basis there was not enough provision for sufficient off-street parking.

It is anticipated this development will bring an additional £50,000 in business rates, £2 million investment into the area and create 25 jobs, but still attracted around 60 objections mainly over parking shortfall and traffic congestion.

Such was the strength of feeling that despite not being a member of the sub-committee Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Nathan Wilson requested the opportunity to address it.

He said: “There has been a great deal of discussion about this proposal, with many online comments expressing concern about traffic congestion in this busy area.

“The site is in close proximity to two schools and by Tim Hortons own admission they expect 56 cars to enter and leave the site between the hours of 8am and 9am.”

Graham McKay, the council’s head of Roads, said that his team had looked at the potential traffic impact and were satisfied the revised plan, which is to create a smaller unit than that in the previous application, would not raise traffic problems to unacceptable levels.

Councillors subsequently approved the application 13 votes to five.

Councillor Wilson later said: “Local people delivered a resounding verdict that they did not want this facility on their doorstep and I am extremely disappointed that a different outcome was not achieved.

“The planning permission was approved with a series of conditions and these must be adhered to strictly.”