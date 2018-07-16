TIAC wins funding to keep the doors open

Tannochside Information and Advice Centre (TIAC) has secured funding from The Bank of Scotland Foundation.

Due to the withdrawal of funding by North Lanarkshire Council, TIAC was scheduled to close on March 31.

However, due to the efforts of the management and management committee alternative ways of funding this vital service were explored, including an approach to Uddingston and Bellshill MSP Richard Lyle MSP.

Coordinator George Hutchison said: “The outcome of these discussions resulted in TIAC securing funding of £25,000 from the Bank of Scotland Foundation, thereby allowing us to continue to operate and support the local community.

“TIAC is still based at the same premises in Thorniewood Road. No appointment is necessary as advisers are always on hand to offer free and impartial advice.

“Many thanks to Richard Lyle and The Bank of Scotland Foundation.”

TIAC is looking for volunteers to help deliver the service, no experience is necessary as full training will be given, for more details call 01698 816427.