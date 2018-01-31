Thrown out of comedy gig for checking on sick dad

Security officials at the SSE Hydro have been slammed after throwing a Motherwell man out for using his phone to check on his sick dad.

Chris Penman was ejected before comedian Chris Rock took to the stage last week for looking at his phone.

Promoters for the show demanded all audience members put their phones inside lockable pouches, a common practice in America designed to stop recordings being posted online.

The devices could only be accessed in certain ‘unlocking areas’ in the arena.

Chris said he explained to a door steward he was waiting for an update on his dad’s condition and was given the all clear to go in with his device.

Shortly after the support acts had finished he checked for a text but was pulled out by security, who, after escorting him to the front of the venue, searched through his phone.

Chris said: “I only looked at it for about 15 seconds, no-one was on stage and I held it discreetly on my lap, then I was approached by a guard.

“As they were going through it, the text came in from my brother saying my dad had managed to take his medication and eat without being sick – which is what I was waiting for.

“My dad is in the heart transplant ward in the Golden Jubilee in a really bad way.

“I explained the full thing but they still said I had to leave. I couldn’t believe it – it’s just extraordinarily petty and unreasonable.

“It was the first night I’d left my dad in weeks, and was supposed to be a bit of a break, but ended up completely ruined by this ridiculous situation.”

A post by the SSE Hydro on social media warned anyone caught with a phone inside the venue would be immediately ejected.

A spokeswoman added: “The safety of our visitors remains paramount whilst honouring the requests that may arise from a promoter or artist.

“However, the use of phones was still allowed in the ‘unlocking’ areas on the concourse.”