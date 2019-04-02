The date is set for Cumbernauld Gala Day

Cumbernauld Community Forum has announced that this year’s Gala Day will take place on Saturday, June 15, in the New Town hall.

The parade will start at Fleming House at 11.15am, finishing in the town hall car park for the crowning of the gala queen.

Acts, entertainment and festivities are currently being finalised for what it is hoped will be the biggest Gala Day yet, but more volunteers are needed.

The applications for stall bookings are now available via http://cumbernauldcf.wordpress.com and www.facebook.com/cumbernauldforum or can be picked up from the Link Centre or Muirfield Centre.

Alternatively call Billy on 07505380111 or John on 07795060055.

Meanwhile, the next meeting of the forum will be on Tuesday (April 9) at 7pm in the Cumbernauld campus of New College Lanarkshire.

Items to be discussed included the town centre plans for the cinema and restaurant complex, the future of the St Enoch clock with the stairs to the public having reopened as Network Rail want to move it to Queen Street, and the problems with car parking within the town centre.

For more information call Rosalyn Griffith at North Lanarkshire Council on 01236 812358 or email griffithro@northlan.gov.uk.