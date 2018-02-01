Terex Trucks name apprentice of the year

Edward Massey from Newarthill has been named Apprentice of the Year at Newhouse-based Terex Trucks.

The 22-year-old was running for the title alongside Calum Bryson, Stuart Meek and Craig Steele, with the judging panel taking into account aptitude, ability, attitude and overall performance throughout the four years of the apprenticeship training programme.

Edward was presented with the accolade at a ceremony in the Dalziel Park Hotel in Motherwell, having previously secured the East Kilbride Group Training Association’s (EKGTA) Apprentice of the Year award in September.

He is continuing to study for a BEng (Hons) in Computer-Aided Mechanical Engineering while working within Terex Trucks’ technology department.

Applications for the 2018 apprentice scheme will open in March.