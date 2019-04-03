Tannochside Information and Advice Centre to stay open as funding is secured

Tannochside Information and Advice Centre (TIAC) will stay open after it secured core funding from North Lanarkshire Council.

In 2018 a review of advice centres meant that TIAC was due to close, but prudent management within the organisation and assistance from elected members at that time allowed access to alternate funding which meant they could stay open for a short period of time.

That additional funding was coming to an end, however the council’s 2019/20 budget made provision for TIAC to receive £26,000 a year which will allow TIAC to apply for further matched funding and secure its future.

George Hutchison, the service coordinator at TIAC, said: “It is great that North Lanarkshire Council are now going to provide funding which will allow TIAC to continue with a much needed service for our community.

“There are many people who use our service and there is no doubt there was a real threat of closure but this additional money will allow us to consolidate our important service to the community. We would like to thank Thorniewood councillor Bob Burrows for all his help”.

Councillor Burrows added: “I have a link with TIAC going back more than 30 years and they provide a much valuable service linked to welfare benefits and tribunal work.

“There are many people being moved or are moving onto Universal Credit (UC) which is causing real hardship and poverty. The one to one advice from TIAC coupled with assistance on the computer for claiming UC will be very helpful.

“In addition the work done with tribunal assistance and benefit appeals is vital as many individual are being sanctioned and losing their benefits, is it any wonder that people are ending up at food and clothing banks?

“TIAC also provides a home visit service for anyone who is housebound. I am delighted that core funding for TIAC has been secured from the council that will allow this important service to continue within Birkenshaw, Tannochside and Viewpark and indeed the wider community”.

TIAC has also secured funding from National Lottery Awards for All to train and develop new volunteers, with a new volunteer training course starting after Easter.

If you are interested in volunteering, want to develop new skills and help within the local community then call 01698 816427 or visit the office at 14 Thorniewood Road, Tannochside, for more information.