Takeaway plan will increase congestion

A councillor is concerned that the opening of a Tim Hortons, at the junction of Windmillhill Street and Knowetop Avenue, will lead to more congestion.

The Canadian coffee chain has applied for planning permission to open a drive-thru and takeaway at 504 Windmillhill Street, the 0.45 acres site having been listed on NovaLoca for £500,000.

Since the application was made public just before Christmas, it has attracted eight objections, seven of which are about congestion.

Local residents have also reported getting notes through their doors urging them to object.

Since she has been elected Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Agnes Magowan has been campaigning against congestion in this part of Motherwell.

She said: “Since I became a councillor in May I have been trying to alleviate the congestion in Knowetop Avenue.

“Due to this I am extremely concerned about the proposal to situate a Tim Hortons’ drive-thru on the corner of Windmillhill Street and Knowetop Avenue with the drive through access directly across from Knowetop Primary School.

“According to the application, a total of 27 car parking spaces, including two disabled bays, will be provided – yes, for customers, but where will staff park and what if they are all full, where will the overspill go?

“The application it states Knowetop Avenue along with the majority of routes in the locale with the exclusion of Windmillhill Street have low traffic volume and speeds which provide a pleasant environment for pedestrians, – did they measure it in the middle of the night?

“Not only will this make a very congested area even more congested, which will impact of the safety of the children, it must surely be against the health and reducing obesity agenda.

“Most of the items sold are sweet and sugary, this is not suitable in such close proximity to a primary and a secondary school, and I will be lodging an objection to the planning application on these grounds.”