Support local retailers

Central Scotland list MSP Graham Simpson visited Fix-PC in Brandon Street, Motherwell, to help promote the recent Small Business Saturday.

Owner David Goonery and his brother John currently employ five staff and have plans to expand that will able them to take on more people.

Mr Simpson said: “Small Business Saturday is a fantastic way to showcase how vital the services offered in Scotland are to the local community and economy.

“I was invited to see for myself how Fix-PC has grown over the years. David’s success is down to his hard work and dedication; he is valued and trusted by the local business community.

“The visit reaffirmed my belief there is always a place for the high street retailer, it was great to see a local company doing so well and with plans to expand I’m sure that it will go on to be a bigger success.”