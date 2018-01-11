Supermarket rebuild starts

The Lidl supermarket on Windmillhill Street, Motherwell, will be demolished on Monday to allow the company to rebuild a new store on the site.

Planning permission for the project was granted by North Lanarkshire Council and the current store will close to customers on Saturday.

The build is expected to take nine months, with and view to opening the store this October.

The new store will be more than one and a half times bigger than the current store.

Lidl UK’s Head of Property for Scotland, Gordon Rafferty, said: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now in a position to start the build.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far, and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”