South Lanarkshire’s taxes are alleged to be the highest

Central Scotland list MSP Margaret Mitchell

Since the large business supplement in Scotland was doubled by the Scottish Government, businesses in South Lanarkshire are now paying more in tax than any other area in Scotland.

In a question at Holyrood, the Scottish Conservatives learned that medium and large businesses in Scotland will have an additional tax liability of £190 million between 2016/17 and 2018/19 compared to the rest of the UK.

In 2018/19, it is estimated that businesses in South Lanarkshire will pay more than even cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Commenting Central Scotland list MSP Margaret Mitchell, said: “The figures released by the Scottish Government are a cause for grave concern.

“The evidence shows that businesses in South Lanarkshire have significantly higher tax liabilities than comparable businesses in other parts of the UK.

“It’s a sad indictment of the Scottish Government’s record that business will be thinking twice about investing here as direct consequence of these punitive rates.”