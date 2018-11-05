Sign up to the Living Wage

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson has urged businesses in her constituency to sign up to the Scottish Living Wage.

During Living Wage Week, Ms Adamson visited Professional Office Supplies in Motherwell to hear fist hand the benefits to both employers and employees.

The Scottish Living Wage is independently calculated based on the cost of living – with the real Living Wage rising by 25p to £9, above the minimum wage of £7.83 for workers aged over 25.

The number of Scottish Living Wage employers has risen by over 30 per cent since 2017 and there are currently 41 accredited Living Wage employers in North Lanarkshire.

Ms Adamson said: “The real Living Wage can make a huge difference to both workers and employers.

“For business, paying the Living Wage makes sense - it’s an investment in people and all the evidence shows it leads to increased productivity and reduced staff absence and turnover.

“It is completely unacceptable that the UK government did not use last week’s Budget to raise the National Living Wage, extend it to all workers and end discrimination of young people. With low pay one of the main drivers of in-work poverty; it is vital that employers who can pay the real Living Wage do so.

“I would strongly encourage all employers in Motherwell and Wishaw to follow the lead of companies such as Professional Office Supplies and look into the real benefits of becoming an accredited Living Wage Employer.”