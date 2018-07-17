Shannon steams into the UK final

Motherwell’s Shannon Eadie is brewing up a coffee storm having made it through to the finals of the Aramark national coffee crafting competition.

While we might be known as a nation of tea drinkers, more and more of us are enjoying Lattes, Americanos and Flat Whites every morning and throughout the day.

And as we get more sophisticated in our coffee drinking habits, so too are the standards we expect from the coffee served in restaurants and coffee shops.

Shannon, who works for Ascensos in Airbles Road, is a trained barista who knows a thing or two about coffee and her expertise has secured her a place in the prestigious Aramark Brew School, which celebrates baristas who demonstrate exceptional expertise and skill in creating the perfect beverage.

Shannon fought off stiff competition in the Northern regional heats to make it through to the final. Each barista was tasked with making four espressos, four milk based drinks and four signature drinks – Shannon’s signature drink was a chilli chocolate cappuccino, which was inspired by a recent trip to Switzerland.

Shannon, and second-placed Steve McNaughton from Aberdeen, will now represent Scotland and the Northern Region of the UK at the National Finals in London later this year.

Shannon said “I’m delighted to have won the Regional heat and I am looking forward to the grand final. It’s been a fantastic experience and I’m just really excited to be part of the Aramark Brew School.